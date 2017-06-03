Alderman responds to petition

Dear Editor,

On March 18, 2017, Mr. Kyle Todd was quoted by the Lake Charles American Press as saying, “I think that members of our local government should work together instead of going to outside entities to try and prove something.”

If there is nothing to prove, then why should Mr. Kyle Todd be concerned? If people cannot see through this quote, along with the fallacies used, including the ad hominem fallacies of abuse unrelated to the local government, then there is a problem.

There is a legitimate effort to oppress government leaders, like myself, who are attempting to comply with the laws of the State of Louisiana and the United States. Otherwise, there would be no problem with me writing the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. As an alderman, it is within my right to question accounting practices. Instead, there is a blatant conspiracy led by cronyism to provide the public with false information on the local level, especially whenever these people have never met with me personally to discuss my concerns.

On the other hand, I have met with Bernard McLaughlin, an attorney with McLaughin McGlathery Mediators, who has vowed to mediate the differences among our elected government leaders, along with those “unelected government leaders”, also known as “carpetbaggers”, within the Town of Welsh. We have been engaged in very productive conversations. He has told me he has spoken to Mr. Wright and his “committee”, advising against the recall effort.

The recall effort is meritless. While in office, I have not violated the law. If I have done anything wrong while in office, then forgive me. I just find it strange that whenever there was a public meeting held at the Welsh Community Center, which was advertised on Facebook by “the committee” to specifically discuss the recall petition, no one showed up wanting to discuss the recall effort. Two media organizations, the Jennings Daily News and the American Press, covered the event, but other than the Jennings Daily News mentioning the intention behind organizing the venue, there was nothing covered regarding details of the recall effort and “the committee”.

I do find it interesting how the recall effort arises before each meeting between the Mayor and Board of aldermen. It is a dangerous intimidation tactic, a slippery slope, especially whenever we are supposed to reside in a democratic society. I suppose “the establishment” believes that they can continue to engage in this tactic because I am young. They believe I will fall victim to their tactics. I wish that individuals elected by the People of Welsh could function and govern. Instead, any progress is impeded. Thus, it is unfair and selfish that “the establishment” does not respect those who the People of Welsh elected to be their leaders. It is also unfair that specific government leaders allow “the establishment” to influence decisions which do not serve the People of Welsh.

Alderman Colby Perry

Welsh