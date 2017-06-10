Anna Joyce Benoit

GUEYDAN – A Mass of Christian burial for Anna Joyce Benoit, 79, of Morse will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse on Monday, June 12, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Anna will be laid to rest in LeBlanc Cemetery.

Anna was born in Midland on July 13, 1937 to Marc Penn and Mamie Comeaux Penn. She was called to her Heavenly Father on June 9, 2017. Anna was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She loved French music, watching TV, cooking, doing search word puzzles, embroidering and working in her flower garden. Anna was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Anna is survived by her two sons, Roger Benoit of Morse and Otis Benoit, Jr. (Alishia Hope Whittington) of Crowley; her four daughters, Becky Cormier (Jeffery) of Mermentau, Anna Benoit Hebert of Klondike, Priscilla Babineaux (Alan) of Jennings and Patricia Lougon (Chris) of Gueydan; her brother, James Penn (Chris) of Midland; her sister, Admarie Broussard (Herbert) of Midland; her 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as one more on the way.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Marc “Shug” and Mamie Penn; her beloved husband, Otis Joseph Benoit, Sr.; one sister, Grace Broussard; four brothers, Dorsey, Fred, Crawford, and Ray Allen Penn; and her son-in-law, Freddie “Bobby” Hebert.

Carrying Anna to her final resting place will be Kyle Benoit, Caleb Lougon, Casey Bertrand, Heath Abshire, Bryan Benoit, Bryce Benoit and Blayden Thibodeaux.

The family of Ms. Anna would like to send a special thank you to La. Hospice and Palliative Care; her special caregiver, Mary Hogan; and her good friend, Margaret Breaux.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.