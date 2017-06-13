Annie Mae McNeal Benoit

Funeral services for Annie Mae McNeal Benoit, 90, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home today, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Deacon Bennett McNeal. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

Annie will be laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Annie was born in Andrus Cove on Sept. 5, 1926 to Leonard McNeal and Ophelia Kershaw McNeal. She was called to her Heavenly Father on June 12, 2017. Annie worked as a LPN for 27 years. She liked to watch TV and keep up with the latest news. Annie absolutely loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Kathleen LeJeune of Jennings; her grandchildren, Michael Spell of Jennings, Nicholas (Liz) Spell of Port Barre, Michelle Lynne (Shelton) Kelley of Jennings, Shannon Higginbotham of Jennings and Charles “Chip” (Shannon) Higginbotham of Jennings; 16 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; numerous great great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Mary Louise Touchet of Welsh and Bernice Istre (Clifford) Myers of Jennings.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ophelia McNeal; her first husband, Eloie Daniel LeJeune; her second husband, Obey John Benoit; and her brothers, Jackson and Jimmy McNeal.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.