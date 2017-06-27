Annual Family Day moved to July

LAKE ARTHUR – Citizens here are gearing up for the upcoming free community Annual Family Day.

Annual Family Day Committee member Auldon Robinson said the event has been a tradition for the past 13 years, and was formerly known as the Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Originally scheduled for this past Saturday, the event was postponed until next month due to recent weather conditions, combined with a variety of scheduling conflicts.

“This is an annual family fun event that we look forward to holding each summer,” said Robinson. “Throughout the year, we have a variety of different types of fundraisers, as well as accept any types of donations, to earn the money and supplies to support this event, which is all offered to the public at no charge. We know people were looking forward to it this month, and we just want to let everyone know that even though we may be having in a bit later than usual, we are still having it.”