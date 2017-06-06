Ardie Ebert

Funeral services for Mrs. Ardie Ebert, 83, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Allen Trouille officiating.

Burial will be in Butter Cemetery in Forrest Hill.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.

A rosary will be recited at noon on Wednesday.

Mrs. Ebert was a native of Longleaf and a resident of Welsh for four years, moving there from Fountain, Fla. She was a retired master gardener. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Survivors include three daughters, Angela Ebert Reeves of Hathaway, Anne Ebert Frigault of Welsh and Cynthia Ebert of Florida; two sons, Michael Richard Ebert of California and Patrick Ebert of Cottonport; one sister, Katherine Morgan of Fountain, Fla.; one brother, Sheldon Perry of Tyler, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vester and Ollie Jenkins Perry; her husband, Richard Ebert, III; and grandsons, Joshua Paul Ebert and Richard Clovis Ebert.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.