ASSIST Agency announces Summer Food Service Program schedule

The ASSIST Agency Inc. Summer Food Service Program schedule has been announced, and meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

“The Summer Recreation/Feeding Program builds body, mind and character,” said Community Service Director Edna Simar. “We provide breakfast and lunch, with a recreation program in between, all at no cost to the participants. This program is made possible by the USDA, Louisiana Department of Education Child Nutrition Program, and the members of the Jennings community. We are very grateful that the Jennings community is so supportive of this program.”

The following locations will be providing breakfast, lunch and/or supper on the following dates and times:

• Jennings Elementary School, located at 620 Florence Street, will be serving breakfast from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday now until July 7, but will be closed on July 4.