Avoid scams this storm season

Scammers and con artists see the aftermath of a natural disaster as an opportunity to take advantage of people trying to rebuild and get their lives back to normal. With today marking the start of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reminds everyone to make sure their homes, families, and personal identities remain safe during storm season by learning to spot these common disaster-related scams:

• Identity Theft – Safeguard your personal information in the event of an evacuation. Take your sensitive personal documents with you or put them in a secure, waterproof location such as a safe deposit box or home safe.

• Home Repair Scams – Verify potential contractors by calling the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at ( 880) 256-1392. Get at least three written estimates and make sure each contractor bids on exactly the same work. Always require the contractor to show proof of workman’s compensation and general liability insurance. Do not agree to a large down payment. Get a contract in writing and keep a copy of it in a safe place. Pay by check or money order and keep all receipts.

• Price Gouging – Price gouging is the increase in prices or value for goods and services that are higher than the prices ordinarily charged for comparable goods and services at or immediately before the time of the state of emergency. A price gouging ban is placed on an area following the declaration of a state of emergency by the Governor or Parish President. This ban can remain in effect up to 30 days after the state of emergency ends.

• Phony Emergency Response Officials – Verify people posing as government officials or insurance adjusters by asking for proper identification. Never give cash on the spot to any individual who shows up claiming to be an insurance agent or disaster aid worker.

• Fake Charities – Visit www.guidestar.org to find out if the charity is actually an IRS 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization.

For more tips or to report disaster-related fraud, call General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889 or visit www.agjefflandry.com.