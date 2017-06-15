Back where they belong in Omaha

What a wonderful week to be a Tiger fan if you like baseball. Another year, another trip back to TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha for the College World Series (CWS). After a heart-stopping first game in the NCAA Super Regional best-of-three series against SEC rival Mississippi State, the Tiger bats, and everyone wearing purple and gold late into Sunday night awoke to see a united team refusing to lose make it back to the promised land of College Baseball.

There was a shot on television in the bottom of the ninth inning of the second game that said it all. Seniors Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman declined on the 2016 MLB Draft to return for their final season, all with the reason to get back to Omaha. Robertson and Freeman stood next to head coach Paul Mainieri crying at both the jubilation of reaching College Baseball’s Mecca, and knowing it would be the last time they would ever play on the turf at Alex Box Stadium. That’s commitment to a program and a university, and both embody what LSU Baseball is all about.

Facing tall odds in Game 1 by trailing 3-0 going into the bottom of the eighth, the never-say-die Tigers rallied for 4 runs to capture the all-important first game. Although senior Jared Poche didn’t have one of his better outings in his final start at “The Box”, the left-hander will leave behind a legacy as being one of the best pitchers to ever don the purple and gold along with Alex Lange. Lange was taken in the First Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and although he’s a junior in eligibility, the hard-throwing right-hander will most definitely never pitch again in Baton Rouge.

Now it’s on to the CWS for this group of Tigers where they open play Saturday night against Florida State. It’s been 8 years since a new national championship flag flew at “The Box”, and in Baton Rouge that’s more like 2 decades to some people. However, this group may just be the one to bring another one back to the baseball junkies in Louisiana