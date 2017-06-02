Camp Coushatta returns: Twenty stations of history to teach past of Tribal Nation

ELTON – It’s time for the Coushatta Tribe to host their annual camp where area youth learn tribal traditions that have been passed down to today’s younger generations.

Camp Coushatta offers a hands-on experience where customs of the Coushatta Tribe is shared by tribal youth with children of other cultures. According to Camp Director Rayne Langley, this helps children outside the tribe understand how the Coushatta survived for so many years.

“We just want other children to be able to come out and learn about the ways of our people and the things our ancestors did to survive for so many years,” said Langley. “Our Coushatta youth have done such a great job with this camp in the past, and the stations we have set up demonstrate so many aspects in the Coushatta way of life. The camp is at no charge for visitors and we encourage them to come as many times as they like.”