Camp of Culture: Young Coushatta members give glimpse into ancient traditions
ELTON – After battling through weeks of rainy weather and damp conditions, teens and youth of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana gathered on their spacious land to present the annual Camp Coushatta. The camp takes visitors and younger Tribal members throughout 20 stations explaining a number of older customs and methods still used today, for the Coushatta people to survive.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
