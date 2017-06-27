Cawthorne guilty

A jury found 20-year-old Roderick Cawthorne, Jr. guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice on Monday in the 2015 robbery and homicide of Charles Raymond Talen, Sr., 73.

A poll of the jury revealed that all 12 jurors believed Cawthorne to be guilty.

The victim’s son, Charles Talen II, said he felt jurors came to a just decision.

“We certainly hope this will bring us closer to finding closure,” he added.

Cawthorne’s attorney Michael McHale said though he disagreed with the verdict, he appreciated the seriousness with which jurors approached the case.

“It’s a very tough day for everyone,” he said.

Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy agreed, noting that the verdict did not remove the tragedy of the situation.

“The family of the victim and the family of the defendant are left with nothing but tragedy,” he said. “I am relieved justice was served today. Special Assistant District Attorney Rick Bryant did an outstanding job of presenting evidence in the case to the court and, of course, I feel the jury made the right decision. It was the first step, because we have several more cases to conclude before putting this total case to rest.”