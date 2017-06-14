Check the expiration date

During the weekend, a police report from Jeff Davis Parish began making its rounds on social media, urging residents to be on the lookout for a vehicle whose occupants might be attempting to kidnap or harm unsuspecting children.

Naturally, alarmed citizens began sharing this story in hopes of alerting friends and relatives of the potential danger. The only problem was, that report was two years old. The date on the report was clearly visible.

Because social media allows users to share original posts and any item from a news site, old information is easily revived as the latest top story. Many times a news story from months or years ago earns new life, and articles announcing that a teenager has runaway or a body has been discovered are being repeated all over again.

It’s understandable. People see a news story or post from a law enforcement agency and immediately think it is timely information. Since we know that most of what is on the internet and social media seldom goes away, it’s important to check the dateline before sharing old stories that might cause new problems.

Stories about potential kidnappings, unidentified corpses and other dark matters raise anxiety levels, get the rumor mill turning and lead to law enforcement agencies fielding phone calls about matters that were handled months or years before. Sharing old news also distracts from current issues that deserve our attention.

If you share news stories or posts on social media, check the date to make sure the story has not expired. Sometimes sharing information does more harm than good.