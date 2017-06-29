Check Washington off my bucket list

The Way I See It by Don West

Though the bulk of the trip was pleasant, one can rarely take a vacation or do any traveling, whether for work or play, when everything goes without disruption. Bobbye and I recently returned from the Northwest. One of the “bucket list” items was to visit Washington and Seattle seemed a good destination. We arrived in “on and off” showers, but it was the middle of the night and by the next afternoon, the weather cleared and it was absolutely gorgeous for the remainder of our stay.

Though Bobbye still loves to have a printed map to maintain her bearings and plan our journey, I, as the predominant driver while on unfamiliar journeys, am absolutely in love with the lady in that little box who tells me to take the left fork then stay left on I-5. While trying to meander through traffic, glimpse at the scenery, and eventually arrive at a planned destination, the GPS has become my friend. Though electronics are not without fault, I don’t find myself taking the same wrong turns nearly as often. Oh, I still see some of the same scenery, but only a couple of times instead of 10 or 15 times. The real payoff here is I don’t have to stop and ask for directions. You know what an ego crusher that used to be.

We managed to hit the highlights in Seattle, did lots of walking, tasted the local flavors, and enjoyed most of our stay without any major setbacks. I did encounter one rather rude driver in a parking garage who insisted on laying on the horn because I was not moving fast enough for his satisfaction. I did not disagree with him because I was trying to figure out how to pay for my parking and the system seemed to be against me. First of all, I had to stop, apparently in the flow of traffic, get out of the car and face this machine. Therefore, all who were behind me had to wait until I got my receipt which would open the gate and let us escape. The machine kept spitting my ticket out on the ground until finally another much nicer gentleman came to help me. By then, Mr. Hornblower was screaming at me so I got back in the car and moved out of his way, then walked back to confront the machine. This time the machine spit out a receipt and my credit card onto the floor so I figured I must have done something right.

As I returned to the car, I noticed Mr. Hornblower had settled into a parking spot about six feet from where I was stopped, so I thought it was an appropriate place for me to engage him in conversation. No, I didn’t ask him, “How’s you momma and dem’? However I did inquire about why he was in such a rush while he still had time to stand around in the parking garage and converse with me. Seemed to me he would have been sprinting to his destination instead of standing and listening to me inquire of his ancestry.

Finally, we parted company, I proceeded to the exit gate, and when I scanned my receipt, the gate would not open. I looked at my receipt and discovered that the machine had given me a receipt for the sum total of $0.00. Apparently the gate didn’t think that was enough. I then had to dig out my credit card and feed the gate machine and it charged me whatever it took to open the gate and I proceeded out into Seattle traffic for the price of a good used automobile. A 50-mile taxi ride may have been cheaper and a lot less stressful.

All things considered, the trip went well, though our returning flights were delayed and we arrived in our driveway as the sun was rising. We are a little antsy as to what charges may be coming next month as we never fully understood a toll system on Seattle freeways, which we assume are not “free.” We tried to avoid those lanes which appeared to want tolls, but there are no booths to throw money into, nor agents to collect payment, just cameras that take your photo without suggesting you smile. We are anticipating that Seattle will be smiling when they send out the bill for allowing us the privilege of driving in their traffic.

We checked a few more items off our “bucket list” but there is no place like home.