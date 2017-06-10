Citizen asks official to make  amends

Dear Editor,

“I am only one. But still, I am one. I can not do everything. Because I can not do everything, I will not refuse to do the something I can do.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

When you realize you have made a mistake that effects others, it is your duty to try and right that wrong.

I voted for Colby Perry in good faith, but I have seen first hand that I made a mistake. To make amend for this vote, I must do my part to try and correct my misguided vote.

I would be less than honest to myself and the citizens of Welsh if I did nothing to try and right this wrong.

I asked Colby to meet with me and he said he would call me when we could talk. But to this day, I have not heard from him. My vote was cast in good faith; my action today remains in good faith.

To you, Colby, I say, your actions do not represent my vote for you. Only you can right your wrong.

Bettie Guidry

Welsh

