Claude Mott, Jr.

WELSH – Claude Mott, Jr., 84, passed away in a local care facility Friday, June 23, 2017.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine on Monday, June 26, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Roland Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home, 505 Hwy. 90 East in Iowa, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery.

Born in Welsh on Nov. 8, 1932, to the late Claude Mott, Sr. and Ethel (Schexnider) Mott, he was a graduate of Lacassine High and member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine. He was a salesman for 34 years for Oustalet Ford in Jennings.

Survivors include his children, Keith Mott (Marla) of Ragley, Chris Mott of Shreveport, Janet Lewallen (Mike) of Welsh, Mona Gary (George) of Jennings, Gay Lynne Mott of Jennings and Angie Broome (Gary) of Shreveport; his sisters, Lou Annette Stelly, Loula Prudhomme, Betty Bourgeois, Naomi LeBlanc and Elaine Broussard; and the mother of his children, Dot LaCombe Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond Mott.