COA begins summer fan drive

The Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging (COA) is now accepting donations for their annual fan drive to help parish elderly keep cool during the heat of summer.

COA Director Helen Langley said the drive is being managed the same as previous years.

“The heat of summer is particularly difficult for our parish seniors,” said Langley. “Many of them live on fixed incomes and either do not have air conditioning in their homes, or have it and cannot afford to run it and increase the amount of their utility bills. Because they are on a fixed income, many of them are forced to choose between cool air, bills, food or medications. Having a portable fan to help circulate the air can make a substantial difference in maintaining some level of comfort for our senior citizens. It may not provide a perfectly cool environment, but it does help alleviate some of their discomfort during the sweltering months.”

Langley said any new fan, or monetary donation to purchase fans, may be delivered to COA, located at 210 State Street in Jennings.