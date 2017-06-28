Comeaux, Broussard plan to wed

Katy Alise Comeaux of Evangeline and Kanon Kade Broussard of Lake Charles announce their plans to wed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Jerry and Christine Comeaux of Evangeline. She is the granddaughter of Roonie and Nell Fruge of Tee Mamou, Judy Brunson of Evangeline and Jerry Comeaux Sr. and Darlene Comeaux of LeBleu Settlement.

A 2010 graduate of Iota High School, 2013 graduate of Louisiana State University and 2016 graduate of the Louisiana State University Health Science Center-Shreveport, with a doctorate of physical therapy, she is currently employed as a travel physical therapist.

The groom-elect is the son of Tim and LeeLee Broussard of Lake Charles. He is the grandson of Donald Broussard of Lake Charles and the late Laurene Broussard, and Jerrie Jantz of Lake Charles and the late Robert Jantz.

A 2006 graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School, 2010 graduate of Louisiana State University and 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University Health Science Center-Shreveport with a doctorate of physical therapy, he is currently employed as a travel physical therapist.