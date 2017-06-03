Committee members explain recall attempt

Dear Editor,

A committee of Welsh residents has filed a petition to recall Alderman Colby Perry.

Recalling a legally elected official is not a comfortable or easy thing to do, and it shouldn’t be. We hope this explains our position.

Mr. Perry is one of four new Welsh Aldermen who took office in January 2017. Since his election he has presented no positive proposals, and instead has treated the sitting Mayor and town employees with a stream of accusations of wrongdoing, with no supporting documentation. He has complained to outside authorities, spread lies in the media, and otherwise embarrassed the town of Welsh. He has failed to educate himself regarding the history of substance of the acts of the previous administration that he criticizes. His complaints have, at times verged on slander.

He has been followed by outside interests who have verbally abused town employees, at times occupying the town telephone lines with threats and verbal abuse impeding their ability to conduct business. These good people are our employees, and our neighbors. If we tolerate this abuse, we are little better than the abusers.

He has maligned our law enforcement officials, accusing them of “offenses” that in fact are well supported acts of the previous board of Aldermen. The procedures used by the previous administration seem to closely follow an opinion of the State Attorney General addressed to Chief Crochet dated December 2015. This opinion is available to Mr. Perry, yet he persists in his unfounded, irrational allegations.

Most recently, he has addressed a letter to the Legislative Auditor filled with childish pejorative language and accusing the reputable accounting firm that audits the Welsh accounts annually of wrongdoing.

Mr. Perry has exhibited no interest in participating in government of the Town of Welsh. He has not educated himself about the town’s issues. He has called the town into disrepute and brought on abuse of our employees. He simply will not quit.

Without joy, but upon prayerful reflection, it is the conclusion of the recall committee that he must go, and we must seek another, hopefully young and dedicated, alderman.

James F. Wright

Kyle Todd

Recall committee members