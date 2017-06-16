Contract awarded for next phases in sidewalk project

A contract for work on the last two phases of the sidewalk replacement project currently underway in downtown Jennings was awarded this week.

Tuesday, the city council authorized Mayor Terry Duhon to accept the lowest bid on the project, which was submitted by Elliott Construction, LLC, out of Grand Coteau for $313,890. Speaking at a Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday, Mayor-elect Henry Guinn said work on phases 2 and 3 should begin within 60 days.