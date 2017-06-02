Crnest ‘Byrd’ Palfrey

July 21, 1959- May 21, 2017

“He saw the best in me. When everyone else around me could only see the worst in me. He’s mine and I am his it doesn’t matter what I did. He only see’s me for who I am.”– Pastor Marvin Sapp

On May 21, 2017, God saw the best in Crnest “Byrd ” Palfrey. Another Saint went Marching In.

The Life Celebration for Crnest “Byrd” Palfrey will be held at Our Saviors Church, 6122 S. Lake Arthur Ave. in Jennings.

He will lay in rest for viewing from 9-11 a.m., with the Life Celebration Service beginning at 11 a.m.

His final resting place will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home of Dallas, Texas.

Crnest James Palfrey was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1959, to the late Ernest Sr. and Doris A Palfrey. He was born in Lafayette and set out to travel the world. He then returned to live in his hometown, Jennings, in 2015.

Byrd was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, great uncle, cousin and friend.

“Byrd” leaves to cherish his memories his two sons, Cory Palfrey (Natekia) and D’Sel Palfrey; and his grandchildren, D’Corien, Chloe and Cambry Palfrey.

Crnest will also be missed by all of his siblings, Diana Johnson, Lena Pattum (Kenneth), Doris Palfrey, Eric Palfrey, Anthony Palfrey and Angela Palfrey ( Kassie), all of Jennings; his siblings around the globe, Joseph Harold Abraham ( Elvira) of Phoenix, Ariz., Ernest Palfrey Jr. (Patricia) of Hobbs, New Mexico, Sarah Venable ( William) of Temple, Texas, Jenora Palfrey of Lafayette and Lucius Johnson ( Karen) of Marksville; and one Godchild, Tsheika Victorian of Jennings.

Byrd will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr. and Doris A Palfrey. Byrd has also joined his nephews, Harold Fontenot and Kenneth Pelican; and his great nephew, Jawon Lennette. We cannot forget about the one great niece, “Zariah Rose Thibodeaux.