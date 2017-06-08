Crochet named LA interim mayor

LAKE ARTHUR – Mayor Pro-Temp Sherry Crochet was elected by council members here as the interim mayor to replace former mayor Robbie Bertrand who resigned this week. Sheila will temporarily fill in until the next scheduled election in November.

“I plan to continue current projects until their completion, and try to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible,” she said. “I plan to have our council members out and about working to interact with the citizens of the town to make sure we get some things done that we’ve always wanted to do. We have plans to work smarter, not harder, to take care of the people of Lake Arthur.”

Crochet’s council seat is now open. Officials have 20 days to select a replacement.

“Once we fill that seat, we will then also select a new mayor pro-temp among the existing council members,” she explained. “At this point, we do not have someone in mind yet but we will be discussing that in great length immediately.”

Crochet added that the town will be bringing in a new clerk soon, and begin her introduction to duties in city hall.