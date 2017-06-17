David ‘Dave’ Hebert

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. David “Dave” Hebert, 86, of Lake Arthur will be held Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Father Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 3:30-10 p.m., with a roasry at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Sunday morning from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Hebert lived his entire life in the Lake Arthur and Gueydan areas. He worked as a supervisor in the construction industry. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Dave especially enjoyed fishing, shrimping and taking the family to Holly Beach in the bus.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Trahan Hebert; his daughters, Kathy (Harry) Duprie and Janelle Sonnier of Lake Arthur and Gail Trahan of Westlake; his stepdaughters, Shelia (Leland) Matt of Gueydan, Lorrie (Francis) Buller of Lake Arthur, Pauline (Jimmy) Hebert of Woodworth and Carolyn (Curtis) Holland of Lake Charles; his sons, Donald (Pam) Hebert of Jennings and Kenneth Hebert of Lake Arthur; his stepsons, Michael and Jim Stroder; and his sisters, Virgie Hebert of Lowry and Betty (Oran) Simon of Lake Arthur.

Mr. Hebert was preceded in death by his parents, Elair and Edia Simon Hebert; his daughter, Geraldine Knighten; his sons, Roland Hebert and Anthony “Tee” Hebert; his stepsons, Kenneth “T-Boy” Stroder and Danny “Spanky” Stroder; his sister, Helen Simon; and his brother, Joseph “ Joe” Hebert.

