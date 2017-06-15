Digging for the roots

The Way I See It by Don West

If Dad was still alive, he would be 104 today. Born June 15, 1913, in Morse, he lived for 70 years, and hopefully God is merciful and both he and I will find grace and forgiveness in the hereafter.

I certainly have the bulldog tenacity that is a trait of the West family, and my dad was the same way. Unfortunately, we did it wrong most of the time, ignoring good advice when it was offered, and graduated from the “college of hard knocks” as a result of that stubbornness.

Recently, there was a gathering of the West descendants, and since that event the main question I have been asked is, “How are you kin to the Hoags?” The Hoag family, who are quite well known (some would say notorious) in the area and their other cousins, the Stockwells, are my second cousins. Billy Hoag and Joyce Stockwell were the children of Mildred West, my dad’s sister and W.W. Hoag. She later married Frank Rhodriguez, father of Harold “Taco” Rhodriguez, who, along with his deceased wife Natalie, has also lived in this area for many years.

Several years ago, another cousin did an enormous amount of research and work building our family tree, and the genealogy dates back to the 15th century. As my cousin aged, his eyesight started to fail and he notified me that I was his choice to take over the task of trying to continue the task of recording history as it happens. Some people would jump at the opportunity, but the job is like memories of “homework,” and I do not relish the task, though I am a little more enthusiastic about it than I was several years ago when a big package full of notes and pictures arrived.

So, I have spent some time before, during and after the reunion trying to get some members from other branches of the family to step up and help bring their part(s) of the family tree up to date. The response so far has been rather underwhelming. There are a couple of bright spots, but since Dad had nine brothers and sisters, the tree is quite large and one can only do so much.

The task in today’s modern world, thanks to websites that specialize in genealogy, is made much easier than when my cousin and others combed parish and county records and trudged through cemeteries from New York to New Mexico, Washington and beyond. Assembly of ascendants and descendants was an astronomical task, and I certainly appreciate the work that was done beforehand. I know my mother spent some of her hard-earned vacations doing just that, so that legacy could be preserved.

Though finding long-lost relatives can be interesting, there may be some to whom I would not want to find a kinship. What if I was related to Pelosi, Clinton or Trump? Those roots could use some Roundup.