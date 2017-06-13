Disabled woman left in abandoned house

A wheelchair-bound woman was discovered alone in an abandoned house on Park Street in Jennings.

Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said a call came into the department’s anonymous tips line regarding a handicapped female who had fallen out of her wheelchair in the house.

“We sent a unit to the area and when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the residence had no electricity or water,” explained Semmes. “They also found a 47-year-old wheelchair-bound female lying on the floor of the residence.”

Semmes said the woman had been alone in the house for several days.

“Through the investigation, we found she had previously been staying with a family member,” said Semmes. “She told officers her family member subsequently threw her out of the house and brought her to the abandoned house approximately two weeks prior, and left her there.”

Semmes said that because the house had no wheelchair accessibility, it was obvious someone else would have needed to bring her to the location, and that the