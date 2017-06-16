Dora Ann Doucet

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Dora Doucet announces her passing from this life on June 14, 2017 at the age of 91.

A Mass of Christian burial for Dora Ann Doucet will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians in Jennings on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., with Reverend Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, June16, from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral mass. A Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Friday.

Dora will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Dora was born in Roanoke to Ardis Prejean and Amelia Lopez Prejean on June 18, 1925. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Dora enjoyed collecting antiques, needlework and traveling. She was a kind and gentle person who will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dora is survived by her husband, Ophie Ray Doucet of Luling; her daughter, Cumale “Kim” Doucet of Luling; her two sons, Charles (Dawn) Doucet and Michael (Tammy) Doucet, both of Luling; her three grandchildren, Dustin, Derek and Jessica Doucet; her two brothers, Frank Prejean of Lafayette and Shirley Prejean of Jennings; and her three sisters, Betty Abernathy of Lafayette, Verna Mae Miller of Sulphur and Francis Sable of Jennings.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Ardis and Amelia Prejean; her five brothers, Rodney, Lawrence, Nolton, Claude and John Prejean; and her five sisters, Ida Guidry, Mattie Siegle, Hilda Johnson, Nola Doucet and Helen Hebert.

Carrying Dora to her final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Dustin Doucet, Derek Doucet, Keith Raggio and David Smallwood.

