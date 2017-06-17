Dorothy Jane Schlesinger Smith

LAKE ARTHUR – A Mass of Christian burial for Dorothy Jane Schlesinger Smith, 87, of Lake Arthur will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at noon, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Monday, June 19, 2017, from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Dorothy was born in Jennings on March 13, 1930, to Orais Schlesinger and Azima Dugas Schlesinger. She was called to her Heavenly Father on June 17, 2017, while surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for KiKi Smith Motors. She enjoyed watching TV in her spare time. Dorothy loved spending time with all of her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Ronald W. Smith (Lindsey M.) of Jennings; her two grandchildren, Brock (Kim) Smith of Jennings and Brant (Katie) Smith of Lake Arthur; her five great-grandchildren, Kinlee Smith, Kohen Smith, Kane Smith, Braedon Trahan and Kartar Fontenot; and her daughter-in-law, Karla Smith of Lake Arthur.

Dorothy now rests in Heaven with her parents, Orais and Azima Smith; her son, Tommy Lee Smith; her sisters, Eldora Tedesco, Isabel Parker, Bonnie Howard and Leola Benoit; and her brothers, George Schlesinger, Fred Schlesinger and Albert Schlesinger.

