Drozen John Gary, Jr.

A Funeral service will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel for Drozen John Gary, Jr., 69, of Jennings on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Darrell Hieronymus officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Wednesday, June 7, from 2:30-10 p.m. The family requests that visitation resume on Thursday, June 8, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Burial will follow in Parsley-Ravey Cemetery in Evangeline.

Drozen was born in Jennings on April 4,1948, to Drozen John Gary, Sr. and Edna Motte Gary. He was called from this life on Monday, June 5, 2017. Drozen worked as a gauger in the oilfield until his retirement. He loved gardening, hunting, riding three-wheelers and watching old Western movies. Drozen was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Drozen is survived by his wife, Ina Burleigh Gary of Evangeline; his sons, Drozen Gary III of Evangeline, Patrick Joseph (Crystal) Gary of Welsh and Jeremy James Gary of Hathaway; his daughters, Melissa Ann (Steve) Dartez of Roanoke and and Phyllis Gary (Scott) LaFosse of Gotts Cove; his brothers, Carbert Guidry of Jennings and Russell (Marylin) Guidry of Iota; his sisters, Lou Anna Deshotel of Iota, Joyce Olivas (Rafael) Rojo of Iota and Lena (Baltazar) Rodriguez of Jennings; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with three on the way.

Drozen was preceded in death by his parents, Drozen and Edna M. Gary, Sr.; one brother, Sam Gary; and a sister, Louella Blanchard.

Carrying Drozen to his final resting place in Parsley-Ravey Cemetery will be Drozen Gary III, Dylan Dartez, Trevor LaFosse, Blake Dartez, Zachary Gary, and Nick Dartez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Drozen Gary IV, Nathaneal Gary, and Caleb Gary.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.