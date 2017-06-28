Duhon, Myers bid council adieu

Mayor Terry Duhon and Councilman Trey Myers participated in their final city council meeting Tuesday night.

Their time in office will come to a close on June 30. Duhon has been mayor for 14 years, while Myers has served on the council for eight.

“It’s been good serving with Terry,” said Councilman Johnny Armentor. “I’ve been on this council for nine years and there hasn’t been a bad time. I wish him well, because he deserves it.”

Councilman Stevie Van Hook said more than being a mayor, Duhon has been a good friend, and Councilwoman Carolyn Simon described him as a humble servant who had represented his city well.

“You have a warm heart and integrity,” she said. “You hold this city at the highest level.”

Simon said she wished she could have served another term with Myers, and that she would always admire the strength with which he served.

Myers was presented with a plaque as appreciation for his work.

The outgoing mayor said it was a privilege and an honor to serve with a council that helped city operations run smoothly. His wife, Judy Duhon, also addressed the council and thanked them for working with her husband over the past 14 years.

As of July 1, Henry Guinn will assume the role of mayor, and Myers’ Dist. C will be represented by Clifton LeJeune.