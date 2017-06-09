Edward Lee ‘Ed’ Gary

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Edward Lee “Ed” Gary, 73, of Tee Mamou announces his passing from the life on June 7, 2017 at the age of 73.

Funeral services for Edward Lee “Ed” Gary will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 9, from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Edward’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a graveside service at a later date.

Edward was born in Jennings on Sept. 7, 1943, to Avery Gary and Mary Gallier Gary. Edward loved playing Cajun music and anything involving rodeo. Edward was a graduate of Jennings High School Class of 1961. He was a member of VFW Post 3244, where he held the titles of State Jr. Vice Commander from 1999-2000, Captain State Sergeant at Arms and District 5 Way & Means from 1991-1992; VFW Post 3619, State Asst. Sergeant at Arms; American Legion Post 10, Disabled American Veteran, Chaplain, Commander, Senior Vice Commander from 2005-2006; as well as the Cajun French Music Association of Lake Charles. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Gary of Tee Mamou; his two daughters, Rhonda Gary of Tee Mamou and Charlotte (Bryan) Thibodeaux of Tee Mamou; his son, Timothy (Vickie) Gary of Elton; his brother, Michael James (Regina) Gary of Jennings; his 11 grandchildren, Kendall Gary, Marina (Andrew) Hebert, Fallynn (Brennan Norrad) Gary, Nicole (Mark) Reed, Kyle Gaspard, Mallory Thibodeaux, Ty Gary, Lonna Gary, Kyle Guillory, Alex Guillory and Brittney Guillory; his nine great-grandchildren, Harley Crain, Konnor Hebert, Maverick Hebert, Sadie Reed, Brennah Norrad, Sofia Gary, Fanciee Gary, Charlie Vidrine, Maddox Ceasar and one more on the way.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Mary Gary; his brother, Milton Gary; his two sisters, Margaret and Mildred Gary; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gaston and Helen Smith; and his brother-in-law, Gaston Aaron Smith.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.