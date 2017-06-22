EHS set for annual golf tourney fundraiser

KINDER – The Elton High School (EHS) Athletic Association will host its annual golf tournament at the Koasati Pines Golf Course in Kinder on Sunday, July 16. Tee time will be at 8:30 a.m. with a meal provided after the round.

“All proceeds raised from the tournament will go directly to Elton sports,” Elton Athletic Association Treasurer/Secretary Kesia Lemoine said. “The funds are not used to help or support one specific sport. We have provided the Elton track and basketball teams with new uniforms, as well as purchased a shooting machine for the basketball team. We were also able to provide meals for each player of the basketball and football teams during the playoffs. We are always willing to help with junior high sports as well, so this fundraiser goes a long way in taking care of all of our athletes at EHS.”

Lemoine said the tournament has continued to grow larger each year, and said she hopes to have their goal increase in the area of 15-18 teams.

The tournament is a four-man scramble with an entry fee of $400 per team or $100 for a hole sponsor. Prizes will be given to teams who place first, second and last. The association asks that participants be 18 or older. The deadline to register is Friday, July 10. All entries must be turned or called in by noon.