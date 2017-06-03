Enjoy the great outdoors this month

Mother Nature is being celebrated across the country, including in Louisiana, this June.

Since 1998, June has been recognized as National Great Outdoors Month, and this year is no exception. Those of us in Sportsman’s Paradise can certainly relate to the passion many share for what is outside the four walls of our homes and offices. The great outdoors are much more than a destination to us. Nature is part of our way of life.

This is why it is important for us all to do our part in caring for nature. It is not only a source of life, but a way of life. After all, what would Jeff Davis be without her rivers, bayous, lakes, acres of farmland and forests, and wildlife? These places not only serve as the backbone for our local economy, but also as the places where we make our homes, playgrounds and special gathering spots for spending time with those we love.

Take care of the land around you and take advantage of all the great outdoor opportunities available in Louisiana’s great outdoors. To find out about incredible sites across the state, many which are free to access, visit www.louisianatravel.com

And, just in time for National Great Outdoors Month, keep watching for Jennings Daily News’ annual Cajun Country magazine, the local guide to having fun and enjoying life in our own communities that will be available on June 25.