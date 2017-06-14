Every picture tells a story

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

From the first step into my home, you know that I am a lover of photographs. They are everywhere, even in my kitchen, covering my fridge. Framed photographs are on nearly every wall in every room, on my mantelpiece, and even moreso in my office.

Horace, Latin lyric poet and philosopher, so long ago penned it perfectly, “A picture is a poem without words.” For those of us less poetic, a picture is more of a moment captured in a life story.

My pictures are quite varied. Some are pictures of places I have visited, but for the most part, they are photos that freeze time; especially moments with friends and family. I simply love pictures and the memories that accompany them.

Recently, a good friend of mine who has done many fundraisers or Zumbathons with me over the years, often for children with serious illnesses, was in a horrific car accident. As a result of brain trauma, she is having to relearn/recall memories and, often, friends. I had a photo book made for her, with pictures of friends and family, so that she could be reminded of their faces and hopefully jog her memory some. I visit her as often as I can. When I saw her today, I sat with her and we went through the album with random pictures of family and friends before her. I was impressed that just in less than a month’s time she could put a name to most of the faces. Progress through pictures: baby steps. I have faith that she will recover the memories completely, and she will become that vibrant young woman in those pictures once again.

Pictures serve so many purposes. In my opinion, the most important is that they remind us of all that was good and purposeful in our lives. We catch those fleeting moments, and later they serve to make us smile as we reminisce. Often, they are touching reminders of those gone before us: they are priceless indeed.

There never seem to be enough of those. I have made scrapbooks with pictures of those loved ones no longer with me. It is then that I think — I should have taken more; I should have made that effort. I readily admit that my memory doesn’t serve me nearly as well as those photographs. So, in the last few years, I have taken more pictures — for my sake. Eventually, those will become the old picture albums people pass on to younger generations.

Eudora Welty, Pulitzer Prize-winning American author and one of my favorite writers, wrote this about the value of photographs: “A good snapshot stops a moment from running away.”

My memories may be running away, but I am holding on to some of them with my collection of pictures.