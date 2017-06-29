Fenton alderwoman opposes salary increase
FENTON – A special meeting was held here this week to discuss the 2017-18 budget. While discussing the approval of specific items, one official questioned the need for an $80,000 increase in the budget line item for employee salary increases.
During the Wednesday morning meeting, Fenton Alderwoman Gwen Johnson said she felt the increase was excessive.
“I think that’s a bit much,” she said. “We went from $147,000 to $230,000 which was an $83,000 difference.”
Village clerk Krisi Boese explained the reason for the increase was primarily due to a miscalculation during the previous administration.
