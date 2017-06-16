Fenton Housing Authority to build bus stop bench

FENTON – The Housing Authority here has agreed to construct a bench at the bus stop on its property to provide a place for school children to safely sit while waiting for the bus.

During last month’s board of aldermen meeting, Fenton Alderwoman Gwen Johnson expressed concern for the safety of children waiting at the stop.

“There is a covered canopy there, but kids are hanging on everything and there is no place for them to sit,” she said. “Someone is going to get hurt.”