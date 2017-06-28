Fenton mayor details community center plans

FENTON — Officials here are seeking to purchase additional property for the future construction of a community center.

Aldermen voted in favor of the new center last year, which was included in the 2016-17 budget. However, some property that was set aside for the center has since been earmarked for another pending project.

“Initially the center was to be constructed on a six-acre piece of property we purchased behind Fenton Elementary School,” said Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. “Due to another project in the works, we are looking at possibly setting aside some of those acres and purchasing more property in that same area.”

Alfred said village officials are currently discussing the purchase of an additional six acres, which are located next to the six acres originally eyed for the community center.