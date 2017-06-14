Fenton receives sidewalk grant

FENTON – School children here will soon have a safer walkway to get to campus thanks to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Safe Route to School Program.

Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. said after nine long years, the grant is finally coming to fruition.

“We applied for the Safe Route to School Grant in 2008,” he said. “This is part of the DOTD enhancement program for communities. Vinton received the same grant some time back, and the mayor there told me to be patient because it does take a while, but is well worth it. After submitting a lot of paperwork, we finally got the plans and blueprints in our hands, and DOTD recently came in and walked around taking pictures of everywhere the new sidewalks will be laid down.”