Fenton wins sixth Cleanest City Contest

FENTON – The village here was selected as the state’s Cleanest City in the District 7, Category A level. This is the sixth year the Village of Fenton wins the Lt. Governor Beautification Award, which is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF).

“In 2010, we won second place at the district level in our category, and in 2012, we won first place,” said Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. “Our office received the letter last week informing us of the award. Village maintenance workers, along with our citizens, really stepped forward and put forth their best effort for this contest. The hard work they put in really shows each year, and we look forward to participating in this contest. With six wins under our belt, this is just a perfect example of the dedication and pride we have for our small community.”