Flood insurance kept on LAES, dropped on LAHS
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board will be dropping National Flood Insurance coverage on Lake Arthur High School (LAHS) after considering a number of factors during a Thursday night meeting.
The board was set to approve a flood insurance premium payment for $33,977. LAHS is covered at an annual cost of $22,655 while the yearly premium for Lake Arthur Elementary (LAES) is $11,322.
Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur explained that coverage was first sought for the two schools in 2006, following hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
