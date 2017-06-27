Francis Buller

LAKE ARTHUR – Memorial services for Mr. Francis Buller, 57, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Buller’s body was cremated under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Mr. Buller died at 12:54 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017, in his residence.

Mr. Buller was a native of Crowley and a resident of Lake Arthur for 38 years moving here from Crowley. He was a surveyor in the oilfield. He was an outdoor lover who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lorrie Stroder Buller, daughter of Margaret Trahan Hebert; one daughter, Michelle (Shannon) Guillory of Lake Arthur; four sisters, Elaine Frith of Mississippi, Henrietta Buller of Lake Charles, Judy (Johnny) Rosa of Iota and Jackie (Larry) Daigle of Iota; four brothers, Harold Buller of Crowley, Jimmy Buller of Jennings, Huey Buller of Crowley and Gerald Buller of Crowley; and his grandchildren, Macy Renee Guillory and Seth Michael Guillory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laurice Schexnider Buller; two brothers, Terry Buller and Johnny Buller; and one grandson, Matthew James Guillory.

