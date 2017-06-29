Free speech does not quiet others

HB269 would have allowed Louisiana colleges and universities to bar students from demonstrating against controversial speakers that are appearing on campus. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill on Tuesday.

The supposed “free speech” bill was an answer to colleges that saw heated protests and riots against certain campus speakers’ public appearances, most notably highly controversial commentators Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter at Berkley.

While HB269 hoped to avoid such scenarios in Louisiana, it ultimately sought to guarantee the free speech of campus guests by squashing the free speech of students, the very people who are paying and working to be part of those campuses.

One amendment to the original bill allowed institutions to restrict protests and demonstrations with regard to maintaining order, and to prevent interference with regularly scheduled events. Exactly how far could schools go to restrict what students speak out against, though?

The governor described the bill as a “solution in search of a problem,” which seems accurate. The bill added even more responsibility for higher education leaders, requiring schools’ management boards to develop policies on free expression; the Board of Regents to create a committee on free expression to issue an annual report on the status of free expression on college campuses; and schools to include descriptions of free expression policies in freshman orientation.

No students should be allowed to damage property or threaten the safety of others in response to the presence of a speaker. However, if students are paying tuition and earning grades to be part of the campus, they should have the opportunity to express their opinions on the speakers making money off of their university, even if this takes the form of a demonstration or protest.

