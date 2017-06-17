Gerald Abshire

Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Abshire, 66, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Hoye Folks officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Monday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery with full Military honors under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mr. Abshire was born Nov. 30, 1950, to Will and Gladys Landrineau Abshire in Lafayette; however he was a resident of Jennings nearly his entire life. He worked as a motor man in the oilfield. Mr. Abshire served his country in the United States Army after graduating from high school.

He was an avid sports fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. Perhaps most of all, he loved his grandchildren. Mr. Abshire enjoyed many family cookouts and spending time with his loved ones.

Mr. Abshire leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dale Marie Johnson Abshire; three sons, Benjamin Abshire of Jennings, Ashley Abshire of Jennings and Casey (Michelle) Abshire of Abbeville; one sister, Louella Henry of Jennings; one brother, Billy Abshire of Basile; and his grandchildren, Ana Reyce Abshire, Evie Abshire, Abriana Abshire and Camryn Abshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Gladys Landrineau Abshire; and three sisters, Genieva Landry, Pauline Hebert and Pat Deville.

