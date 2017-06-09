Glow Run registration open

Registration for the 2017 Childhood Diabetes Expense Relief Fund’s (CDERF) Glow Run on Da Bayou is now open.

The run was created three years ago in an effort to raise awareness of Type 1 Diabetes and funding to support the needs of children living with the disease.

CDERF President and CEO Casey Doucet said the run has grown substantially in a very short time.

“This has grown bigger and faster than we ever thought it would,” he explained. “The first year we did this run, we had less than 60 participants. Then last year, we raised over $3,600 with approximately 250 participants, with over 100 spectators who came to eat, hang out, dance, enjoy the fun jumps and just to be a part of and support the cause. This year, we are hoping to get at lease 300 registered participants and an overall count of 500 people.”

Doucet said the public is invited to the event. However, when supporters pay to participate, they receive a wristband that allows them to receive free food during the event.

“Food will not actually be sold during the event,” he added.