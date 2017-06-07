Granny moments

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

I have this feeling that comes over me at the rarest times; those times are always when I am watching my grandkids do something special, or even when they are simply sleeping (or, should I say, especially when they are sleeping). It is not something I can put into words easily, so this possibly will be a shorter column than normal. I jest, of course.

Two nights ago I was sitting in my favorite spot on our sofa, and my grandson, Chase, was snoozing peacefully next to me. I was able to play with his beautiful curly hair, something he would never allow me to do if he were awake. He is all about his hair these days. (After all, he is 12.) It was in that moment, somewhat wondrous, that I felt this overwhelming sense of awe. It sounds silly, I know. It seems a bit foolish as I am writing it, but it was real. It is that feeling you probably have felt a time or two if you are fortunate enough to have grandchildren.

In those moments when we take the time to really pay attention, we are astonished at the love we feel, an unmistakable feeling. In that instant, you become so poignantly aware that this gift, this precious person, has become tied to you in a most rare way.

Some of my favorite moments with my grandchildren over the years have been the simplest, such as this one. Of course, we all have those Kodak moments when they were first born, or the first time they recognized you as “Granny,” or whatever you choose to be called.

I have been fortunate enough to watch my babies grow up so near me. I have been part of their lives since day one. I have done it all: the babysitting, special occasions, the holidays with way too many gifts, the frightening hospital scares, and so much more. In those singular instances, life seems to slow down a bit. It is indeed surreal!

Recently, my oldest granddaughter, who is quite intuitive, asked me if I was feeling better. I answered her as honestly as I could, knowing that keeping secrets from her is nearly impossible. We have been kindred spirits from her first breath. Even my daughter, her mother, senses it. She is fine with it, because she knows that this bond is good for both of us.

Whether my grandkids are making me laugh or pitching a fit, I attempt to take it all in because I know that these moments are fleeting. My granddaughters just turned 14, contrary to my objections! They will be freshmen in high school, and I will soon become a passing thought for them. I know this because I, too, had girls, and that is the way of the world that they live in. But, I take the moments as they come and cherish them as the cliché goes, “as if there were no tomorrow.”

A Biblical saying that reveals the truth of my story is from Proverbs 17:6: “Grandchildren are the crowning glory of the aged…”