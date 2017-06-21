Greta Faye Trahan Martin

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Greta Faye Trahan Martin, 65, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur, with Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating.

Burial will be in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 3-9 p.m., and from 8 a.m. Thursday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mrs. Martin died at 9:20 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles.

Mrs. Martin was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur. She has a heart of gold and loved helping everyone. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life. She loved playing softball, playing on the computer, going to the casino and cooking.

Survivors include her husband, Mr. Ray Lee Martin of Lake Arthur; one daughter, Misty Martin of Lake Arthur; two sons, Louis (Cecilia LaComb) Ray Martin and Michael (Telisha) Jules Martin, all of Lake Arthur; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Roy and Nedia Benoit Trahan; her daughter, Lelia Martin; five sisters; and four brothers.

