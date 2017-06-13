Harry Dale LeJeune

Jan. 17, 1946 –

June 10, 2017

IOTA – It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Dale LeJeune on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his home. He was 71.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota.

At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Monday, June 12, from 2 p.m. until services on Tuesday, June 13. Deacon Leger recited a rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Burial followed, with Father Thierry as celebrant.

A loving father, brother, uncle, and friend, Harry Dale will truly be missed by all the lives he touched. He enjoyed watching westerns and loved to talk. He previously worked as a truck driver and was proud of his career.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Hebert of Iota; his brother, Raymond LeJeune and wife, Julie of Estherwood; his sisters, Gertha-Lou Hebert of Iota and Gertrude Manuel of Jennings; as well as nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. He is also survived by three grand-dogs, Haleaux, Gema and Dixie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Iran and Evala Lee LeJeune; and his brother, Anthony Bruce LeJeune.

