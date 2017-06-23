Hayward ‘Junior’ Prudhomme

Funeral services for Hayward “Junior” Prudhomme, 71, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017,

in David J. and Rosa Fondel Church Chapel at Semien-Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State Street in Jennings. Rev. E.J. Joseph will officiate.

Visitation will be held in the chapel from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Bon Pasteur Cemetery in Welsh.

Mr. Prudhomme entered into eternal rest in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 13, 2017.

He leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his passing his beloved wife, Mrs. Naomi Smith Prudhomme; his daughters, Nadaline Harvall and Talisha and Sekina Prudhomme; a son, Hayward M. Prudhomme; a sister, Mrs. Margaret Saunders; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.

