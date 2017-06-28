HHS youth to represent school, parish in Chicago

Hathaway High School (HHS) junior Zackery Langley was chosen to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership seminar in Port Allen last week. From there, he has been selected – along with only one other youth, out of 128 attending – to represent his school and parish with a permanent seat on the 2017 World Leadership Congress (WLC) in Chicago, IL.

HOBY is a program for incoming juniors designed to innovate, inspire and challenge youth to take the first step in making a difference in society through volunteer activities and leadership. The program teaches and inspires young people to think critically for themselves and to appreciate a life dedicated to service and social change. During the seminar in Port Allen, Langley learned the importance of specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timely goals, also known as SMART goals.