Input, images sought for South Main mural

Organizers with a city beautification project are seeking old photographs of popular establishments or sites that once existed in the southern neighborhoods of Jennings.

A 250-foot long hurricane fence located along the Public Works Department building at the corner of E. Jefferson and S. Main streets will soon be replaced with brick columns and cedar. The fence will feature 12 wooden panels that each span about 20 feet in length. Hathaway artist Ronnie Collins has been tapped to fill those panels with images from Jennings’ past. Collins has previously restored murals at Founders Park and City Hall, and also created the first responders memorial mural located at the corner of Broadway and State streets.