Investigators, witness take stand in murder trial

A witness testified Tuesday that he overheard Roderick Cawthorne, Jr. and two other people involved in an argument that included talk of killing an “old man.”

Jennings resident Michael Granger told the 31st Judicial District Court he was working on plumbing beneath a Lake Arthur home in Feb. 2015 when he overheard a couple, identified as Brett “Cowboy” Hebert and Britney Brown, arguing.

Along with Cawthorne, Hebert is accused of planning and carrying out the robbery of the Pom Roy Road home of Charles Raymond Talen Sr. that ultimately ended in the 73-year-old man’s murder. Cawthorne is currently on trial, charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

While the couple argued about their future together, Granger said, Brown hollered, “You killed that old man. We don’t have a future.”

