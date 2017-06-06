Jeff Moore camp still flourishing in Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR – “He’s like a second father to me, really. Even during the season, I’ll get letters from him just checking on me and encouraging me to o my best. He means a lot to me.” These are the words Lake Arthur senior Jamara Levy used to describe Jeff Moore, who is conducting his 20th-straight basketball camp in his hometown this week.

Moore, who grew up in Lake Arthur and played high school basketball for the school, was told by his father that he would eventually give back to his community. Twenty years later, over 140 campers graced the floor at the gym named after his legendary coaching father, Wilbert Nooky” Moore.